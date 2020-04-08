News
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission To Hold Virtual Town Hall
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has scheduled a virtual town hall for people applying for unemployment benefits.
The virtual town hall is at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10th.
In the past three weeks, the agency has received more that 135,000 claims for unemployment.
The agency's director, Robin Roberson, said in a statement "we want to give people an opportunity to better understand the process, the eligibility requirements, and answers those questions that often frustrate individuals who are new to seeking unemployment relief."
