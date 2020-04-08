Coweta Issues Shelter In Place Order
COWETA, Oklahoma - As of Wednesday morning, residents in Coweta are under a new shelter in place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coweta city council voted earlier this week on the shelter in place order and it went into effect at midnight.
This order looks a lot like the Safer At Home orders already in place in Tulsa, Owasso, and several other Green Country cities.
This means people living in Coweta--or within 5 miles of city limits--will need to stay home unless they’re making essential trips, like running to the grocery store.
Only businesses considered essential through the CDC, health department, and Governor Stitt’s executive order are allowed to stay open.
Coweta’s Shelter In Place also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, and that includes impromptu recreational or sporting events.
This order is in effect until April 30th.