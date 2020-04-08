Therapist Offers Tips For Managing Anxiety During Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA - Parents and kids who have been stuck at home for weeks are dealing with anxiety; and with at-home school, it may seem very overwhelming.
A therapist News On 6 spoke with said it's okay for parents to know you can give yourself a break and realize you aren't a trained teacher.
Jenni Ross said it's important to try and keep yourself calm when cooped-up with your kids, and be easy on them.
She said pushing kids to get their assignments done quickly can cause them anxiety, which makes matters worse.
Ross said it's important to stay positive and to talk with your kids about how they're feeling and offer assurance and validation with honesty.
Jenni Ross:
"This is a hard time, people are sick, and what I know is in our house people are following the rules. You are showing them social responsibility and letting them be a part of it" Ross said.
Experts still recommend getting the family outside to go for a walk or bike ride and said that is important for mental health.
Just make sure you're following physical distancing guidelines with people who aren't living under your roof.