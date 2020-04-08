Tulsa Police Investigating After Man Shot At Hotel
TULSA - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting after they said a man stumbled into the lobby of a hotel near 31st Street and Memorial and then collapsed.
Tulsa Police said they arrived to find a man collapsed on the floor of the Quality Inn and Suites lobby around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officers said they found a blood trail from the 2nd floor of the hotel, into the elevator, and then from the elevator into the lobby where they found the victim.
Police said they also found a shell casing on the 2nd floor.
The hotel staff is working to figure out if the man was staying at the hotel or just visiting.
Police said another resident thought they heard the shot, but there were no witnesses to the actual shooting.
The victim is now in the hospital and there is no word on his condition.
If you know anything about this shooting that can help police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.