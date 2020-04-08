CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Creek County Paramedics are responding to more calls this week as the number of COVID-19 cases within the county continues to increase. This means they’re having trouble keeping N95 masks in stock. But they’ve found a way to re-use the masks.



Creek County Ambulance Service is building an ultra violet cabinet to sanitize their N95 masks in order to get more uses out of them.



Creek County Paramedics are wearing N95 masks, gowns and gloves on every single call they go on.