Creek County Paramedics Find Way To Re-Use N95 Masks
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Creek County Paramedics are responding to more calls this week as the number of COVID-19 cases within the county continues to increase. This means they’re having trouble keeping N95 masks in stock. But they’ve found a way to re-use the masks.
Creek County Ambulance Service is building an ultra violet cabinet to sanitize their N95 masks in order to get more uses out of them.
Creek County Paramedics are wearing N95 masks, gowns and gloves on every single call they go on.
They all work 24 hour shifts, so they’re hoping this cabinet will help them get several shifts out of each mask.
The paramedics said the wooden box was donated, and they’re working with a local electrician to install the correct lights.
The paramedics said people have donated food, water, Clorox wipes and even cloth masks, but they want to make sure they can get as many uses out of the N95 masks as possible because the CDC said those are most effective against the virus.
Public information and Logistics Manager Kerry Harlin said “because of the shortage that we have nationwide, we have to be very careful. We can reuse them as long as they don’t get wet, damaged, or soiled by a sneeze or some type of aerosol”
Tulsa Fire even donated some hypochlorous acid to Creek County, so they could sanitize their ambulances after transporting any patients suspected of having the virus.