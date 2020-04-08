The system for the weekend remains mostly across the Baja this morning but will continue to advance inland, across part of the southwestern U.S. and eject somewhere across the southern plains Saturday night into Sunday. This is a robust and strong upper system that could provide severe weather threats for the state depending upon exact trajectory and the surface reflection. As of this morning, most data continue suggesting the main severe weather parameters will stay south of the Red River, mostly across Texas. But we’re getting some hints that this may nudge northward Saturday evening into Sunday morning. I must stress a slower system, such as depicted at times in the EURO data, could bring a few strong to severe storms across southeastern or extreme east central OK. The GFS is faster and would quickly bring much colder air into the state Sunday with falling temps along with a chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder. EURO data would bring lower 70s by Sunday afternoon before temps fall into the 40s by late afternoon and into the 30s Monday morning. These types of fronts usually arrive faster than data depictions and I have accounted for this faster solution by keeping Sundays max temps in the upper 60s. Regarding early next week, some data has hinted at some wintry mix in a few spots, but this seems unlikely based on the pattern depicted by most data sets. We’ll keep you posted.