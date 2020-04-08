Eleven states and Puerto Rico have moved their primaries and others have decided to conduct them with mail voting. Voters in Wisconsin are also casting ballots for a state supreme court seat and other local officials, in addition to the presidential primary.

The most crowded polling places on Tuesday were in Milwaukee. The city of nearly 600,000 people operated just five in-person polling sites rather than its usual 180.

Neil Albrecht, the executive director of the city of Milwaukee Election Commission, said wait times were 1.5 to 2 hours on Tuesday morning. Election workers did their best to enforce social distancing, but he acknowledged that everyone was in a difficult position.

"I think this is a very sad situation for the voters in Milwaukee and across the state," Albrecht said. His office has spoken to some voters who hadn't missed an election in decades, but didn't want to take the risk of voting in person for health reasons.

More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members were available to help fill the shortage of poll workers around Wisconsin. Albrecht said that Milwaukee didn't realize how much help it would get until after they made the decision to open just five locations and he could only operate the number of sites that he felt "confident and comfortable" he could fully staff.

On Monday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made a Hail Mary attempt to suspend in-person voting until June by executive order, but the move was challenged by GOP legislative leaders and blocked by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Evers blasted the decision, saying voters were forced "to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe." He echoed those concerns on Tuesday, but called voters and election workers heroes.

"Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election," Evers said in a statement on Tuesday.