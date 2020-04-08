OHP Trooper Gives Recovery Update After Being Hit By Shrapnel
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was hit in the eye by flying shrapnel during a standoff in Ottawa County says doctors hope he'll completely regain his sight.
OHP says on March 25 48-year-old Edwin Ball killed one person at a home near Grand Lake and then injured two others.
One of those injured was OHP Trooper Jeff Laue who was badly hurt in his right eye. Laue posted a message on Facebook this week thanking everyone for supporting him.
"The doctors, they're optimistic that I will regain my eyesight back eventually over time and make a full recovery. I have been going through a lot of pain and discomfort however, it is getting better," said Laue.
Troopers arrested Ball after a 10-hour standoff.