Boynton Distillery Makes Hand Sanitizer To Donate To First Responders
BOYTON, Oklahoma - A distillery in Boynton is now making hand sanitizer and donating hundreds of bottles to first responders in Muskogee County.
The hand sanitizer is made from grain alcohol for first responders and others in need of something we never imagined would be in such high demand.
Tuesday was a busy day at the Cane Creek Distillery in Boynton. People from all around came to get sanitizer at a place that normally sells whiskey.
"We have donated to about every sheriff's department and volunteer fire department and EMS," said Steve Allen of Cane Creek Distillery.
Allen says he and his family have been able to donate at least 300 gallons to those on the front lines so far. Allen says it's made from ethanol, Listerine, peroxide, and distilled water.
"We have been putting in long hours. Sometimes 15 to 20 hours a day," said Allen.
Even those in the medical field came to the distillery to restock on supplies.
"It's so hard for our patients and anyone to find it, so we thought we would come out here and give it a try,” said healthcare worker Teresa James.
Muskogee County Commissioner Kenny Payne says it's amazing to see how such a small business can positively affect so many people.
"I just had some older people in my family that needed some and I bought five or six of them," said Payne.
Allen and his family say they plan to keep donating to first responders. He hopes this experience will shed new light on his business.
"I just hope our elected officials will realize that the distilleries are the ones that can help in times like this and give us the same breaks and wineries,” said Allen.
Allen says they plan to be open every week until this virus begins to slow down.