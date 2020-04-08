OSDH: 1,524 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported In Okla., Virus-Related Deaths Up To 79
A total of 1,524 cases have been reported in Oklahoma and the total number of deaths is up to 79, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
Since Tuesday, 12 more deaths have been reported.
Four more deaths were reported in Oklahoma County; two men and two women aged 65 or older.
Two deaths were reported in Cleveland County; a man aged 36 to 49 and a man aged 65 or older.
Two deaths were reported in Tulsa County; two men aged 65 or older.
A woman aged 65 or older died in Adair County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Greer County. A man aged 65 or older died in Kay County. A man aged 65 or older died in Wagoner County.
As of Wednesday, a total of 390 patients have been hospitalized. According to an executive order released Tuesday evening, 186 patients were currently hospitalized with 137 in the ICU.
State health officials said 612 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Tuesday evening's order. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The patients' ages range from 0 to 102 with the median age bring 56.
Fifteen children aged 0 to 4 have tested positive for the virus; 25 children ages 5 to 17 have tested positive; 264 patients are ages 18 to 35; 315 patients are ages 36 to 49; 402 patients are ages 50 to 64, and 503 patients are ages 65 or older.
The most deaths are people aged 65 or older with 63 of the 79 deaths. Two deaths are of patients aged 18 to 35; three deaths are of patients aged 36 to 49, and 11 deaths are of patients aged 50 to 64.
The breakdown of patients are 802 are female and 722 are male. Forty-two men and 37 women have died from the virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On Wednesday, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response
As of Wednesday, 61 of the state's 77 counties have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Oklahoma County has the most coronavirus cases with 317. Tulsa County has the second most with 293 cases. Cleveland County has the third most with 212 cases.
Tulsa County has the most virus-related deaths with 16. Oklahoma County has the second most deaths with 15. Cleveland County has the third most deaths with 14.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|25
|2
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|6
|0
|Canadian
|40
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|16
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|212
|14
|Comanche
|44
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|5
|0
|Creek
|47
|2
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|13
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|5
|0
|Garvin
|11
|0
|Grady
|9
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|32
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|33
|3
|Kingfisher
|3
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|1
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|6
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|12
|2
|McClain
|15
|0
|McCurtain
|2
|0
|McIntosh
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Oklahoma
|317
|15
|Okmulgee
|11
|0
|Osage
|33
|5
|Ottawa
|15
|0
|Pawnee
|23
|1
|Payne
|24
|0
|Pittsburg
|7
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|20
|1
|Rogers
|19
|0
|Seminole
|4
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|1
|Stephens
|11
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|293
|16
|Wagoner
|57
|4
|Washington
|45
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,524
|79
As of Wednesday, 1,479 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
According to an executive order released Tuesday evening by the health department, Oklahoma has received a total of 12,472 negative tests since February from private labs.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday, March 24.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
Related: OSDH: 1,472 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported In Okla., Total Virus-Related Deaths Up To 67
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.