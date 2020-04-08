As of Wednesday, 61 of the state's 77 counties have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County has the most coronavirus cases with 317. Tulsa County has the second most with 293 cases. Cleveland County has the third most with 212 cases.

Tulsa County has the most virus-related deaths with 16. Oklahoma County has the second most deaths with 15. Cleveland County has the third most deaths with 14.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 25 2 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 3 0 Caddo 6 0 Canadian 40 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 16 1 Choctaw 2 0 Cleveland 212 14 Comanche 44 0 Cotton 4 0 Craig 5 0 Creek 47 2 Custer 5 0 Delaware 13 0 Dewey 1 0 Garfield 5 0 Garvin 11 0 Grady 9 0 Grant 1 0 Greer 32 4 Jackson 6 0 Jefferson 1 0 Kay 33 3 Kingfisher 3 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 1 0 Lincoln 10 0 Logan 6 0 Love 2 0 Major 1 0 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 12 2 McClain 15 0 McCurtain 2 0 McIntosh 1 0 Muskogee 21 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 10 0 Oklahoma 317 15 Okmulgee 11 0 Osage 33 5 Ottawa 15 0 Pawnee 23 1 Payne 24 0 Pittsburg 7 0 Pontotoc 9 0 Pottawatomie 20 1 Rogers 19 0 Seminole 4 1 Sequoyah 10 1 Stephens 11 1 Texas 3 0 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 293 16 Wagoner 57 4 Washington 45 2 Woodward 1 0 Total 1,524 79

As of Wednesday, 1,479 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.

According to an executive order released Tuesday evening by the health department, Oklahoma has received a total of 12,472 negative tests since February from private labs. The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday, March 24.

Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.