Tulsa County DA's Office Promoting Child Abuse Awareness During Pandemic
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - April is child abuse awareness and prevention month.
Usually, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office holds a pinwheel event to recognize children who've been abused but it was canceled because of COVID-19. Right now child safety advocates say they're concerned about kid’s safety during this pandemic while families are staying home more.
They say some kids need to be in a safe and healthy environment now more than ever,
"People need to know that while we may be cooped up with the virus or whatever, child abuse isn't going away and we all have a duty to report," said Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler.
You can report suspected abuse or neglect by calling 1-800-522-3511.