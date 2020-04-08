News
Glenpool Makes It A Misdemeanor Offense To Violate Governor's Safer-At-Home Order
Wednesday, April 8th 2020, 3:52 PM CDT
Updated:
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - The Glenpool City Council passed an ordinance on Monday that makes it a misdemeanor offense to violate Governor Stitt's Safer-At-Home executive order.
City Council officials released the following statement on the ordinance:
We know that #SaferAtHome is hard, and we know that business closures and lack of activities in general are both economically and emotionally challenging. We are aware of circumstances such as lines at and crowded around a food truck, and impromptu gatherings of people running together... and want to remind everyone that those actions are prohibited by executive order and now enforceable by ordinance.
Officials say the ordinance makes it a misdemeanor offense with a fine of up to $750, to:
1. Violate the executive order of the Governor of Oklahoma pertaining to the current public emergency
2. Violate any rule, regulation or order of the City of Glenpool pertaining to the current public emergency
3. Violate any resolution, proclamation, or order of the Mayor of the City of Glenpool once it has been authorized by the City Council