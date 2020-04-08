News
PSO To Lower Electric Bills Due To Lower Fuel Prices
Wednesday, April 8th 2020, 5:30 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - PSO customers will get a break on their electric bills for the rest of the year.
PSO asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to allow them to reduce the monthly fuel cost on bills. The bills for the average customer will drop about nine dollars.
PSO says this has nothing to do with the COVID-19 but is related to the lower price of fuel used to generate electricity.
"When prices are low for the fuel used to generate electricity those savings are shared with our customers," said Stan Whiteford with PSO.
The lower cost will remain in effect through the end of this year.