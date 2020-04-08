Broken Arrow Man Helps Others With Addiction After Turning Life Around
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man with a dark past of addiction and crime has turned his life around and is helping others do the same.
Jordan Bilby will be clean and sober for six years this year.
Bilby said he started using drugs at 16 and he said it got to the point where he would use whatever he could get his hands on. He said he ruined relationships with friends and family but at the time he didn’t care.
Six years ago, this week, Jordan Bilby was arrested just an hour after speaking at his grandmother’s funeral.
When he looks at his mug shot from that arrest, he can’t believe it.
“Just a twisted dark person,” said Bilby. “I didn’t think about what I was doing. I just knew I had to do it.”
Today, Bilbly is clean and sober. He’s a husband and a father to two little girls.
But getting to this point wasn’t easy.
“Drugs were my escape,” said Bilby. “It’s how I got through things. It’s how I dealt with joy. That’s what I did when I was happy. It’s what I did when I was sad. That’s what I did to motivate myself to work. It was everything.”
Bilbly said he started using pain pills at 16, then later he turned to meth.
He said when he couldn’t get drugs, he started huffing air duster to get high.
He was sent to rehab, where he met his wife, but when he got kicked out, he started using again.
He said he and his wife tried to get clean but would relapse.
One day he set up a meeting to get more drugs. While he was waiting, he started crying, then called the guy back and said don’t come.
Two weeks later Jordan and his wife found out they were expecting.
“That was when we were both like woah. I refuse to be a parent and actively use. I refuse to lose my children to this addiction because I see it all the time in my work.”
They have both been clean for six years.
Bilby is now a Coordinator for the Tulsa County Family Treatment court.
He said helping addicts every day has helped him stay clean.
“I always use that picture and show this was me. You just have to find that strength to get out of where you are. It is possible. It is possible. From where I came from to where I am now, I’m a testament that this is possible.”
Bilby said, his sister, who he used to do drugs with has also turned her life around and will be sober for three years this may.