Paramedic Using Music To Donate To Oklahoma Families
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man is using his musical talents to try and raise money for families who are financially struggling because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Aaron Kelle is playing his guitar and singing on Facebook live shows while others donate to those in need whom he's spotlighting.
Kelle is a Creek County paramedic and said he's lucky to still have a job, so he wanted to do these shows on the side to help out those who are less fortunate.
He's done a handful of these Facebook Live shows since he started them a few weeks ago. They usually last a couple of hours. He plays all kinds of genres and does covers of songs.
"I just thought I could do some live shows and ask for donations to help service industry workers, bartenders, waitresses, or anybody that's having a hard time really," Kelle said.
He asks for viewers to donate through another app while they watch the show. So far, he's helped raise money for a couple of single mothers.
He's collected donations for a family with three kids, after both parents lost their jobs when businesses were required to close due to new restrictions because of COVID-19.
He said in his last show, an anonymous donor gave a thousand dollars. Aaron said 100 percent of the money goes toward the people he's spotlighting to help.
"I'm just doing this to help some people. I feel like I needed to. I went, did it and it worked out. It's going well," Kelle said.
He said he's considering continuing the charity shows after the outbreak has passed.
"People need help all the time, not just pandemics," Kelle said.
He already has a few more families in line he wants to help.