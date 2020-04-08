News
Owasso Police: Officers Involved In Standoff With Armed Person
Wednesday, April 8th 2020, 9:32 PM CDT
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso police said they were in a standoff with an armed person April 8.
Police said they were negotiating with the person, who was inside a vehicle near North 118 East Ave and East 100 Street North.
Nearby residents have been evacuated and police asked people to avoid the area.
This standoff is ongoing at the time of writing this.
We will update this story as it develops.