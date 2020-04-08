News
Tulsa Police Investigate After Multiple People Shot On Tisdale Expressway
Wednesday, April 8th 2020, 9:43 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Tisdale Parkway and Interstate 244.
According to authorities, four people were shot while in an SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Tisdale and Interstate 244
Officers said some people involved were transported to a hospital.
There is no word on the condition of the victims.
Police said they are looking for witnesses to try and get a better idea of what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.
This is a developing story.