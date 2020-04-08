TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Tisdale Parkway and Interstate 244. 

According to authorities, four people were shot while in an SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Tisdale and Interstate 244

Officers said some people involved were transported to a hospital. 

There is no word on the condition of the victims. 

Police said they are looking for witnesses to try and get a better idea of what happened. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. 

This is a developing story. 