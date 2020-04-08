Owasso Church Surprises Furloughed Single Mother With Groceries, New Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Owasso church is making a difference for a single mom of four who's been furloughed.
The church gave her a trunk full of groceries and supplies, but then surprised her with a new car.
The single mom of four kids all under age five said she hasn't had a car in months to get her to work and has been struggling for a long time. So, an Owasso church decided to help her out.
Guzman said she's gone through a lot in the past few years and recently was furloughed from her job at T-Mobile due to due to COVID-19.
Chad Broaddus is the lead minister at First Church in Owasso.
He said the church helped Guzman last Christmas and that's where she first met them.
On Wednesday, church leaders told her they were going to swing by her home to introduce her to some church staff.
"She has no idea. She thinks she's meeting our staff members, and we're surprising her with a car and some goodies as well," Broaddus said.
They packed an SUV up with groceries, diapers, supplies and a car seat, drove to her home, and told her about the supplies then said, "also, this car, it's all yours."
Guzman was at a loss for words.
"I'm so appreciative. Being a mom of four little ones, I'm going through a lot of things," Guzman said. "I'm just really thankful."
The church also told her insurance payments were taken care of and maintenance as well for at least six months.
"Anything you need, we'll take care as much as we could."
With everything changing in the world, Broaddus said their church's mission is the same.
"I don't know how to express my thankfulness. Words aren't enough," Guzman said.