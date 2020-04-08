Trevis Gipson Hopes To Be First TU Football Player Drafted Since 2009
TULSA, Oklahoma - Opening night of the NFL draft is the 23rd and former TU defensive end Trevis Gipson hopes to hear his name called at some point in the three-day event.
"It’s a dream that I've had since I was playing football, which goes back 17 years ago," Gipson said.
After five seasons as an anchor on the Golden Hurricane defense, including a career-high 8 sacks last season, he's close to making that dream a reality. If he hears his name called later this month, he will be the first TU player drafted since 2009.
"I've been losing sleep at night. It’s almost 20 days away. It’s just a matter of trying to keep calm and also with the Covid-19, it makes it bigger just being in the house - not being really able to get out and distract myself."
Gipson has been hampered by not being able to train in front of NFL scouts at team facilities, but he's controlling what he can.
"You know it’s different getting to know someone over the phone than it is in person. It’s a little bit more challenging, but I think I'm adjusting pretty well," he said.
The Chargers, Seahawks, Titans, and Raiders are some of the teams Gipson has spoken with. He said he would like to hear his hometown team call his name on draft weekend.
"It would pretty amazing to stay here in Dallas and play for the Cowboys. like I said, this is where the dream all started. Any team that takes that chance on me is going to be my favorite. Whoever gets me, they’re going to get a guy that’s going to give it his all."