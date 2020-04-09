Tulsa Police: 1 In Custody After Stealing Truck, Leading Officers On Chase
Tulsa Police said one man is in custody, Thursday morning after stealing a truck and leading officers on a chase.
Police said around 1 a.m. a couple was sleeping in their home near 61st and Peoria when they heard their truck start outside.
After the owners saw the truck drive away, they got in another vehicle and started following it. Authorities said they were on the phone with police giving updates.
Officers found the driver near 26th and Riverside and tried to pull him over. The truck failed to stop, initiating a pursuit.
Police said the driver lost control on 21st street between Lewis and Harvard. The driver went off the road and crashed into two other vehicles.
The suspect then got out of the truck and started to run, but police were able to quickly take him into custody.
The stolen truck is badly damaged and had to be towed away, police said.
The suspects name has not been released.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.