We’re looking at cooler weather today and tomorrow compared to the past few days and even colder weather Sunday afternoon and evening setting the stage for the return of winter-like temps next week. A strong upper level system will precede this major cold front and bring some rain and thunder chances into part of eastern OK, mostly Saturday night into Sunday morning to midday. This system is quite robust, but the current trajectory and surface reflections may keep most, if not all of the severe weather threats slightly south or southeast of our immediate areas of concern Saturday, but could bring some strong to severe threats northward by Sunday morning to midday across far southeastern OK. Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s north and lower 70s south. As posted yesterday, both today and Friday have potential to be very pleasant weather days across the area before active weather arrives this weekend, despite some cloud cover across the area today. Friday morning starts with some locations in the lower to mid-30s as a surface ridge of high pressure will remain across NE OK before moving eastward by afternoon with south winds returning and highs reaching the lower 60s. A few valleys early tomorrow morning may briefly hit the freezing mark.