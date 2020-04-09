Several Restaurants Selling Grocery Items During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - More restaurants are coming up with ways to help keep employees working while they're closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Anyone who has been out to the grocery store recently knows some items are hard to find.
Now, several restaurants are stepping up to help.
Panera Bread just announced they will now sell grocery items like bread, bagels, milk, and yogurt; and, you can pick them up curbside.
Panera said it lost half of its business once the dining rooms closed.
Other Tulsa restaurants like Roosevelt's on Cherry Street are doing the same.
They are offering a grocery menu for items like gloves, paper towels, and bleach in addition to fresh fruit and other items.
You can place an order over the phone and pick them up.
Many other restaurants are now offering grocery type items, and you're encouraged to call or check their social media pages for updated menus.