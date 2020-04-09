CDC Releases New Recommendations For Some Essential Workers
The CDC has new recommendations for some essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get them back to work.
The new guidelines are to help keep essential workers on the job, even if they've been exposed to the virus.
Under the recommendations, people exposed to the virus will be able to go back to work as long as they don't have symptoms.
They will also have to continue to check their temperatures, wear masks, and practice physical distancing.
The changes come as President Trump looks for ways to reopen the country.
"It would be nice to be able to open with a big bang and open up our country,” President Trump said.
CBS News has learned the new guidelines will apply to several groups--including law enforcement officers, EMT's, and firefighters.
Food and agriculture, critical manufacturing, IT, and transportation employees are also included.