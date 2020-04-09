Coronavirus Impacting Home Sales, But Market Still Strong, Real Estate Agents Say
TULSA - Real estate professionals said while the pandemic is affecting home sales in northeastern Oklahoma, they believe the housing market is still strong.
Realtors said the number of sales and listings are down from this time last year, but the pandemic is hurting the housing market on the west and east coasts a lot more than it is Tulsa.
The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors said dozens of new listings just went on the market in the last couple of days.
The group’s president, Holli Woodward, said home sales are bouncing back in China and realtors are hoping that’ll happen here.
“They had to take a pause and, now, their housing market is coming back and that’s exactly what we are expecting here. People still need to buy, and people still need to sell their homes” Woodward said.
Woodward said if you have fears about putting your house on the market, reach out to a real estate agent and talk it out.
Realtors said the low interest rates make it a great time to buy.