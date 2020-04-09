News
Update: 2 Dead After Shooting, Okmulgee Police Say
Thursday, April 9th 2020, 7:48 AM CDT
Okmulgee Police said a second person has died after a double shooting on Tuesday.
Police said Ronald Chandler died shortly after the shooting.
Police said Mandy Hart died from her injuries late Wednesday night.
Officers said Austin McMahan shot both of them at a home in Okmulgee.
Police said they found McMahan standing outside the home with a gun.
Police have not released any details about the motive for the shooting, or the relationship between the three people.