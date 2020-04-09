Tulsa Police: Hit And Run Driver Injures 10-Year-Old Boy
TULSA - Tulsa Police need your helping tracking down a driver officers say hit a child with a car and never stopped.
Investigators said a car hit a 10-year-old boy who ran into the road to get a football and left the boy with several broken bones.
Tulsa Police said the hit-and-run happened on a neighborhood street, South 73rd East Avenue, near 11th Street and Sheridan just after 8 p.m. last Thursday evening.
Tulsa Police shared a few pictures from security cameras at a nearby convenience store of the suspect's car and said it appears to be an older four-door Ford Crown Victoria.
Investigators said they believe it's a former police car with white doors and a black front and back end. Officers said the car still has a spot light on the driver's side.
Police are asking anyone who can help identify the car and driver to call Crime Stoppers at 918 -596-COPS. Anyone can call in tips anonymously.
Officers say the little boy broke his leg, arm, and had some other injuries but is recovering.