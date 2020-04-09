News
2 More Cases Of Coronavirus (COVID-19) At Tinker Air Force Base
Thursday, April 9th 2020, 8:26 AM CDT
Updated:
Tinker Air Force Base reported two new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday morning.
The new COVID-19 cases are Tinker's firsts since the base reported three cases on Monday.
The two additional cases now brings the confirmed cases of the virus to 15 at Tinker.
According to Tinker, one of the new cases of COVID-19 has not been "on installation" since March 1 while the other new case has been in quarantine since March 31.
The base also announced that the Trusted Traveler program has been suspended indefinitely.
Visitors without adequate credentials or official business on the installation will be denied access.
Tinker said credentialed retirees and veterans "will retain access", but non-credentialed visitors will be denied access.