Wagoner Co. Sheriff's Office Offers Online Form For Crime Reports
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said it is now offering a new way for people to submit crime reports.
The sheriff's office is now offering an online option. And they are still taking reports over the phone.
Officials said this is to help with preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials said the online reporting process should not be used for crimes in progress and to call 911 for those.
Officials said there are multiple crimes that can be reported though the online system.
Crimes that can be reported online:
• Theft under $1000.00
• Tampering with Automobile (No-Theft)
• Destruction of Property/Vandalism
• Credit Card Fraud (Offense occurred in Wagoner County)
• Credit Card Fraud (Offense occurred outside of Wagoner County)
• Credit Card Theft (Credit Card or Credit Card Number Stolen in Wagoner County)
• Identity Theft
• Fraud/Scam
· Harassment (without immediate danger or threat)
After submitting a form, a deputy will contact you within 24 hours, or the next business day, officials said.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said “with more Wagoner County residents at home during the pandemic, we ask that you look out for your neighbors, contact a deputy for issues that necessitate a response, and continue to utilize other forms of crime reporting. Individuals can contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone and emails, therefore not violating the Social Distancing recommendations. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working together, resulting in all of the community enduring this together as we have endured many disasters in the past.”
You can find the online reporting form HERE.