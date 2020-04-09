Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said “with more Wagoner County residents at home during the pandemic, we ask that you look out for your neighbors, contact a deputy for issues that necessitate a response, and continue to utilize other forms of crime reporting. Individuals can contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone and emails, therefore not violating the Social Distancing recommendations. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working together, resulting in all of the community enduring this together as we have endured many disasters in the past.”