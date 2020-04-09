1,684 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 80 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 1,684 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and the total of virus-related deaths went up to 80, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday.
One more death was reported since Wednesday.
A man aged 65 or older died in Sequoyah County.
As of Thursday, a total of 415 patients have been hospitalized. According to an executive order report released Wednesday evening, 188 patients were currently hospitalized with 120 in the ICU.
State health officials said 686 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Wednesday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The age range for patients is 0 to 102 with the median age being 55.
Fifteen children ages 0 to 4 tested positive for the virus; 25 children ages 5 to 17 tested positive; 299 patients are ages 18 to 35; 352 patients are ages 36 to 49; 447 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 546 patients are ages 65 or older.
The most deaths were reported in the 65 or older age range with 64. Eleven patients aged 50 to 64, three patients aged 36 to 49, and two patients aged 18 to 35 have died from the virus.
The breakdown of cases is 896 patients are female and 788 patients are male. Forty-three men and 37 women have died from the virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 385. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 308. Cleveland County has 231 cases.
Tulsa County has the most virus-related deaths with 16. Oklahoma County is second with 15. Cleveland County is third with 14.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|25
|2
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|6
|0
|Canadian
|48
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|17
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|231
|14
|Comanche
|47
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|5
|0
|Creek
|48
|2
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|14
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|5
|0
|Garvin
|13
|0
|Grady
|9
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|37
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|36
|3
|Kingfisher
|3
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|12
|2
|McClain
|17
|0
|McCurtain
|2
|0
|McIntosh
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Oklahoma
|385
|15
|Okmulgee
|13
|0
|Osage
|41
|5
|Ottawa
|17
|0
|Pawnee
|24
|1
|Payne
|25
|0
|Pittsburg
|7
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|24
|1
|Rogers
|19
|0
|Seminole
|4
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|13
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|308
|16
|Wagoner
|57
|4
|Washington
|54
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,684
|80
As of Thursday, 1,519 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
According to an executive order report released Wednesday evening by the health department, Oklahoma has received a total of 18,595 negative tests since February from private labs.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
