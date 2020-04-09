Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 385. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 308. Cleveland County has 231 cases.

Tulsa County has the most virus-related deaths with 16. Oklahoma County is second with 15. Cleveland County is third with 14.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 25 2 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 3 0 Caddo 6 0 Canadian 48 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 17 1 Choctaw 2 0 Cleveland 231 14 Comanche 47 0 Cotton 4 0 Craig 5 0 Creek 48 2 Custer 5 0 Delaware 14 0 Dewey 1 0 Garfield 5 0 Garvin 13 0 Grady 9 0 Grant 1 0 Greer 37 4 Jackson 6 0 Jefferson 1 0 Kay 36 3 Kingfisher 3 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 3 0 Lincoln 10 0 Logan 7 0 Love 2 0 Major 1 0 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 12 2 McClain 17 0 McCurtain 2 0 McIntosh 1 0 Muskogee 21 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 10 0 Oklahoma 385 15 Okmulgee 13 0 Osage 41 5 Ottawa 17 0 Pawnee 24 1 Payne 25 0 Pittsburg 7 0 Pontotoc 9 0 Pottawatomie 24 1 Rogers 19 0 Seminole 4 1 Sequoyah 10 2 Stephens 13 1 Texas 3 0 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 308 16 Wagoner 57 4 Washington 54 2 Woodward 1 0 Total 1,684 80

As of Thursday, 1,519 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.

According to an executive order report released Wednesday evening by the health department, Oklahoma has received a total of 18,595 negative tests since February from private labs.

Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.