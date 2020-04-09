News
Law Enforcement Searches For Escaped Inmate
Thursday, April 9th 2020, 11:51 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said law enforcement is searching for Jeremiah Hobbs.
Officials said Hobbs escaped Thursday morning from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.
Hobbs is described as white, 5'7 tall, and weighing roughly 189 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
Officials said Hobbs was serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Tulsa County.
Anyone with information on where Hobbs is should call 911.