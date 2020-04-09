News
Tulsa Police: Man Shot With Arrow Dies Days Later
Thursday, April 9th 2020, 5:33 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said a man that was shot by a crossbow earlier this week has died from his injuries.
Officers said they were first called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. Monday near 51st Street and Mingo. Police said the victim told his father a friend shot him in the head with an arrow and left in a small car.
Officers said Jered Lee was arrested after the events occurred Monday morning.
Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital after paramedics broke off part of the arrow.