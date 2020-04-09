Tulsa Police Search For Man Accused Of Indecent Exposure
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police need help identifying a man accused exposing himself to a woman in public near a business by 71st and Highway 169.
Detectives said the victim was just out for a walk when a man stopped in front of her, called her over and was touching himself.
Police said they are looking for the driver of a four-door white Lexus.
“You can see on the video that she reacts immediately and runs off from the car,” said Lt. Jillian Phippen, with Tulsa’s Special Victims Unit
Another camera catches the driver turning around behind the business.
“He drove by once and he came back again, so he was clearly targeting her because she was alone and walking by herself,” said Phippen.
Lt. Phippen said it’s important the victim reported this crime because a lot of times people don’t.
She says people who do this are bold, and a lot of times they escalate to the next level.
“You know maybe attacking the woman, or pulling them into their vehicle, or actually trying to touch them and sexually assault them in that way,” said Phippen. “Anytime we can stop this at indecent exposure is important to us. We want to know who this individual is. We want to hold them accountable. We want to arrest people for these types of offenses.”
If you recognize the car or know anything that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.