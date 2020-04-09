Justus-Tiawah 4th Grader Writing Book About COVID-19
TULSA, Oklahoma - The book cover for "Three Tales" by Edie Ryals is already designed, while the budding author works on filling out all the pages.
"It's just so fun and I've never done it before,” Ryals said.
She is writing a chapter book, highlighting three of the main characters’ perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10-year-old, a student at Justus-Tiawah in Claremore, describes the plot.
"It's about three people. Two kids, and they're twins. And then a teacher and the parents of the twins. And they are all trying to stay calm,” she said.
Ryals said the parents, who are scientists, are working on a “cure” for the novel coronavirus.
"We're all looking for solutions. So I think it will be very encouraging,” Ryals’ grandma, Cass Huddleston, said.
When Ryals is not busy writing, she's gardening, reading, or spending time with her grandma.
"She does like to read. She's reading The Hunger Games now. And I think big books motivate young children,” Huddleston said.
Edie said she spends about 30 minutes to an hour on the book each day. So far she's written 50 pages and her story isn't finished yet.
"I'm thinking it's going to be a 300-400 paged book, so it's going to be very interesting,” she said.
And while one of the characters in the book does get sick, Ryals has this message for her readers:
"I want them not to be nervous or anything about this pandemic and I want them to believe that the scientists who are trying to find a cure have got this and they will find a cure,” she said.
Ryals said she hopes to publish the book one day.