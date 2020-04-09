Church Members Make Masks For Tulsa-Area Healthcare Workers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Members from the South Tulsa Baptist Church are making masks and giving them to healthcare workers across Tulsa.
The effort is being led by two groups at the church, one is made up of several different Sunday school members who are avid sewers. As soon as they found out there was a need for masks, they jumped into action.
"I asked both of these groups of ladies if they would be willing to start sewing those things and of course I found out that they were already doing it," said Pastor Eric Costanzo.
He’s proud of what the group is accomplishing, calling them generous and mission-minded. Good qualities for people doing important work.
"I know that right now they're overloaded with orders so they're just trying to meet the needs that have already been presented," said Costanzo.
Not only are they making masks, but head caps as well. After they're made, they're taken to the church to be delivered.
Butch Amstutz helps deliver the masks and says he's proud of the group as well and impressed with how many masks they've made so far and the time it took to make them.
"30 to 40 minutes per mask and so 50 to 75 masks and we do three or four deliveries every week," he said.
All for hard-working healthcare workers at places like St. Francis and even some nursing homes.
"We love people and so it's really important to be the good Samaritans in Tulsa," Amstutz said.
It's people like this, who are spreading joy through selfless deeds, that help lift the spirit of the entire community around them.
Keep in mind, these kinds of masks do not protect individuals from the COVID-19 virus, but they do help prevent the spread.
Only N-95 masks protect people from the virus.