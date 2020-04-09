Tulsa-Area Churches Switch Easter, Good Friday To Online Services
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department asked families who celebrate Easter to stay home this weekend, rather than have family get together or gather in groups.
Area churches have switched to online services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Father Gary Kastl says while many churches have been using online services for years, this is something new for the Diocese of Tulsa and it’s happening during a time when they would normally see some of their largest crowds of the year.
“The last couple of days that I’ve celebrated live stream mass here in the cathedral the tears were right behind my eyeballs and I find myself getting choked up and emotional," said Father Kastl.
He said the virtual services are new for the Diocese of Tulsa.
"At the beginning it’s somewhat novel. We’ve never done this before. A few days doing live stream and we’ll get through it," said Father Kastl. “All of the tv monitors and the lights and the cameras and so forth are very intrusive. It’s just that stark reminder every time you walk into the cathedral of the situation that we’re in.”
He said while the church will be quiet this weekend, mass services will continue for Good Friday and Easter Sunday and he looks forward to opening their doors again soon.
“This time of not being able to assemble helps us savor and appreciate that freedom that we have and the luxury we have of being able to come and go across town to whatever church you want to go to," said Faster Kastl.