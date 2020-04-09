New DNA Evidence Links Man As Person Of Interest In Beggs Triple-Homicide
BEGGS, Oklahoma - New evidence links Barry Titus as a person of interest to last fall's triple-homicide in Beggs of his ex-girlfriend and her parents.
Court documents said three days ago Okmulgee County investigators used a search warrant to obtain Titus' DNA to compare it to a ballcap found at the murder scene. Investigators said the DNA matched.
Documents said ballistic testing was done on shell casings found at the scene and they matched two types of ammunition purchased by Keegan Harroz - who is Titus' fiance and attorney. Documents said testing was performed on ammo fired from an AR-15 that Harroz and Titus had test fired one month before the murders.
Titus had been previously charged with beating his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Eichor so severely that she had a lacerated liver and was in the hospital for five days. She later filed a protective order against him.
Harroz is accused of hiring a private eye to track down Eichor's address. She's also accused of forcing one of her clients to leave a bag of white powder on Eichor's front porch in Beggs.
Harroz is currently in jail after being charged of witness intimidation and ammunition.
Harroz asked to be released due to COVID-19 concerns but prosecutors argued she wasn't facing health issues.
Titus is jailed in Oklahoma City.
No charges have been made for the September 7 murders of Eichor and her parents, Jack and Evelyn Chandler.