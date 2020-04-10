Tulsa Church Turning To Online Streaming For Easter Service
TULSA - This is Easter Weekend, but with a ban on public gatherings, churches are coming up with new ways to worship.
On a normal Easter Sunday, Tulsa Temple Baptist said they usually have about 300 folks attending the service. It won't be happening this Sunday as physical distancing is still in place.
Pastor Paul Gentry said it's forcing them to rely on their online presence to draw folks to the service, which will be the first for resurrection Sunday.
They'll be providing the service on their YouTube and Facebook page.
Governor Stitt took a statewide action to ban nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people, and Pastor Gentry said it's making things a bit less personal with his congregation.
Pastor Gentry said despite the difficulty, the churches faith will remain strong.
Pastor Gentry said if the nonessential gatherings ban continues after April 30th, the church will use its online presence to get more involved in helping out the community.