Saturday night into Sunday morning the main upper trough will be nearing the Red River and probably begins to open some from a closed low. At least one, possibly two surface areas of low-pressure centers will develop. One across northwestern OK and the other across north central Texas. If this is the case, higher chances for storms will remain across the Red River into southeastern to east-central OK Sunday morning to midday with moisture being mostly focused to the east of the region by midday. A veering wind profile in the mid-levels of the atmosphere by midday will also effectively bring a dry slot across central to part of eastern OK for an hour or two at midday, yet there will remain some chance for a few storms as the surface cold front advances southeast by Sunday afternoon. We’ll not get too fancy with specific timing at this point and keep the chances for the morning and midday intact. As I have posted here several times this week, I still think this boundary will arrive faster than model data depictions. The Sunday highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s will quickly end by the 1 to 3pm hour near the metro with temps falling into the mid-40s by 4pm and the upper 30s by 6pm. I wouldn’t be shocked if this occurred even faster. As the front moves southeast, and after the potential showers along the boundary end, much colder air will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with temps dropping into the lower or mid-30s. Monday afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s with another fast-moving wave moving near the region late Monday night into Tuesday morning with chance for showers. The air aloft will be more than adequate for snow, but mid-levels to surface would be too warm. Thus, we’ll keep our low mentions for light showers Tuesday morning, but a few snowflakes would be possible if we do experience any precipitation.