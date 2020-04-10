TPS Board Holding Meeting, Discussing Suspension Of Typical Protocols
TULSA - Tulsa Public Schools started distance learning a few days ago, but this is the district’s way of officially suspending a lot of its normal procedures for the rest of the school year.
The agenda for Friday’s meeting said the board will discuss and, hopefully, vote on whether to immediately suspend many of its typical protocols - like grading, attendance and final exams.
That means students wouldn’t have to worry about those things for the rest of the year.
When it comes to distance learning, most school districts in northeastern Oklahoma aren’t counting grades against them because this is such a strange situation for students and teachers to deal with.
The board will meet at noon via video conference, and you’ll be able to watch on the TPS website.