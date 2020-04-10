Tulsa Police Officer Saves Stabbing Victim
TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend while they walked near 15th and Sheridan.
Investigators said Billie Dee Williams and his girlfriend were arguing Thursday afternoon, when she used a stick and knife to defend herself.
Officers said Williams grabbed the woman's knife and threw it, then used his own knife to stab her, cutting major veins and arteries.
Police said when officers got to the scene, one officer stopped the victim's bleeding, while another officer went after and arrested Williams as he tried to run away.
Officers tell News On 6 the victim is expected to recover. Doctors told police the victim's cut was so severe she likely would have died without the officers life-saving help.
Williams was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on an assault with a dangerous weapon complaint.