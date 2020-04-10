Rib Crib Launches 'Essential Pantry' Items, Including Toilet Paper
TULSA - A Tulsa-owned restaurant chain is offering grocery items, including toilet paper, to make life easier on customers.
Rib Crib, like so many other restaurants, is working to think outside the box to keep serving guests and keep business going.
Now customers can restock their pantry with Rib Crib. The restaurant has launched its essentials pantry line with more than 30 grocery items to choose from like bread, milk, eggs, sauces, meat (including ribs, of course), beer, wine and yes, even rolls of toilet paper.
The option keeps guests from having to fight a crowded grocery store, while keeping Rib Crib employees employed.
“Part of it is to find another revenue of sales, but also make it convenient for our guests to have an outlet, so they don't have to stop at the grocery store and also pick up dinner at another place," said Rib Crib Director of Special Projects Michael Bannister.
Customer can order the grocery items online or add them to your order when using Rib Crib's to-go or curbside pick-up service.
Rib Crib said it plans to start offering a delivery option for its Pantry Essentials in the next week or so.
Bannister tells News On 6 business has been surprisingly good thanks to the great support of its loyal customers.