Broken Arrow Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
Despite the current state of affairs, our Impactful Teacher recognition will continue just a little different!
News On 6' LeAnne Taylor Skyped with our April Impactful Teacher Katie Fox of Creekwood Elementary in the Broken Arrow district.
Katie was thrilled at the honor and knew exactly what she wants to do with her $500 prize!
"I do a lot of flexible seating in my classroom so they can learn how they feel best--whether it's standing or sitting or moving or things like that. And I think that targeting literacy and getting [my students] books that will keep them engaged and wanting to come back and read even more. I'm always looking at building my library" Katie said.
