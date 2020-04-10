TULSA - Officials announced Friday that Union High School's graduation is rescheduled for July. 

Officials said the commencement is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 23rd at the BOK Center. 

Officials said the rescheduling of graduation was due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Officials stated that the new date is contingent upon all bans being lifted by the city and state in time for the graduation. 

“Given this year’s unprecedented disruption, I can think of no class more deserving of an exceptional graduation experience than Union’s Class of 2020,” said Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler. “Our fondest wish is to celebrate our graduating like they have never been celebrated before, and for their families to give them an appropriate send-off in person.  In setting this date, however, we also recognize that safety measures for large public gatherings may still be in place. For that reason, we will make alternate plans for a ‘virtual graduation,’ in the event we would need to cancel the July 23 ceremony for safety reasons. Regardless of the venue, I want to assure seniors and their families that we will celebrate in style, whether in person or virtually.”
 

Officials also stated that if COVID-19 and event restrictions have not been lifted by May 30th,  then "Union would make the decision to proceed with a virtual graduation ceremony."

If Union decides on a virtual graduation, it will be live-streamed on June 15th, officials said.  

“A virtual graduation is not our preference,” said Dr. Hartzler. “We just need to have an alternate plan in place should it become necessary. Regardless of the way we ultimately end up celebrating the achievement of our graduates, I guarantee we will do it The Union Way.” 

 

Officials said "students will pick up their caps, gowns and accessories on April 21 and 22 from noon to 4 p.m. on the north side of Union High School."

 

 