“Given this year’s unprecedented disruption, I can think of no class more deserving of an exceptional graduation experience than Union’s Class of 2020,” said Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler. “Our fondest wish is to celebrate our graduating like they have never been celebrated before, and for their families to give them an appropriate send-off in person. In setting this date, however, we also recognize that safety measures for large public gatherings may still be in place. For that reason, we will make alternate plans for a ‘virtual graduation,’ in the event we would need to cancel the July 23 ceremony for safety reasons. Regardless of the venue, I want to assure seniors and their families that we will celebrate in style, whether in person or virtually.”