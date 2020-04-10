Union High School Graduation Rescheduled For July, Officials Say
TULSA - Officials announced Friday that Union High School's graduation is rescheduled for July.
Officials said the commencement is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on July 23rd at the BOK Center.
Officials said the rescheduling of graduation was due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials stated that the new date is contingent upon all bans being lifted by the city and state in time for the graduation.
Officials also stated that if COVID-19 and event restrictions have not been lifted by May 30th, then "Union would make the decision to proceed with a virtual graduation ceremony."
If Union decides on a virtual graduation, it will be live-streamed on June 15th, officials said.
Officials said "students will pick up their caps, gowns and accessories on April 21 and 22 from noon to 4 p.m. on the north side of Union High School."