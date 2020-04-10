As of Friday, 62 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County has the most cases with 413 and the most virus-related deaths with 17. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 314 and the second most virus-related deaths with 16. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 236 and the third most virus-related deaths with 14.

COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 26 2 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 3 0 Caddo 8 0 Canadian 52 1 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 18 1 Choctaw 2 0 Cleveland 236 14 Comanche 47 0 Cotton 4 0 Craig 6 0 Creek 53 3 Custer 5 0 Delaware 23 0 Dewey 1 0 Garfield 5 1 Garvin 11 0 Grady 11 0 Grant 1 0 Greer 46 4 Jackson 6 0 Jefferson 1 0 Kay 41 3 Kingfisher 5 0 Kiowa 1 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 3 0 Lincoln 11 0 Logan 7 0 Love 2 0 Major 1 0 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 13 2 McClain 18 0 McCurtain 2 0 McIntosh 1 0 Muskogee 21 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 10 0 Okfuskee 1 0 Oklahoma 413 17 Okmulgee 13 0 Osage 45 7 Ottawa 17 0 Pawnee 26 2 Payne 28 0 Pittsburg 8 0 Pontotoc 9 0 Pottawatomie 25 2 Rogers 23 0 Seminole 6 1 Sequoyah 10 2 Stephens 13 1 Texas 3 0 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 314 16 Wagoner 65 4 Washington 57 2 Woodward 1 0 Total 1,794 88

State health officials are discouraging large gatherings and to celebrate religious holidays and spring festivities virtually instead.

Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.