1,794 Total Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma; 88 Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 1,794 coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma and the total of virus-related deaths is up to 88, the state health department said Friday.
Eight more deaths were reported since Thursday.
Two deaths were reported in Oklahoma County; a woman aged 50 to 64 and a man aged 65 or older.
Two deaths were reported in Osage County; two men aged 65 or older.
A man aged 65 or older died in Creek County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Garfield County. A man aged 65 or older died in Pawnee County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Pottawatomie County.
As of Friday, a total of 428 patients have been hospitalized. According to an executive order report released Thursday evening, 186 patients were currently hospitalized with 122 in the ICU.
A total number of 20,370 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
State health officials said 790 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Thursday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The patients' ages range from 0 to 102 with the median age being 56.
Sixteen children ages 0 to 4 were diagnosed with the virus; 28 children 5 to 17 were diagnosed; 315 patients are ages 18 to 35; 375 patients ages 36 to 49; 467 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 593 patients are ages 65 or older.
Seventy-one people aged 65 or older have died from the virus. Two people aged 18 to 35; three people aged 36 to 49; and 12 people aged 50 to 64 have died from the virus, health officials report.
The breakdown of patients are 957 are female and 837 are male. Forty-eight men and 40 women have died from the disease.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
As of Friday, 62 counties have reported at least one case of COVID-19.
Oklahoma County has the most cases with 413 and the most virus-related deaths with 17. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 314 and the second most virus-related deaths with 16. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 236 and the third most virus-related deaths with 14.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|26
|2
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|8
|0
|Canadian
|52
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|18
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|236
|14
|Comanche
|47
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|6
|0
|Creek
|53
|3
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|23
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|5
|1
|Garvin
|11
|0
|Grady
|11
|0
|Grant
|1
|0
|Greer
|46
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|41
|3
|Kingfisher
|5
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|13
|2
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|2
|0
|McIntosh
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|413
|17
|Okmulgee
|13
|0
|Osage
|45
|7
|Ottawa
|17
|0
|Pawnee
|26
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|8
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|25
|2
|Rogers
|23
|0
|Seminole
|6
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|13
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|314
|16
|Wagoner
|65
|4
|Washington
|57
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,794
|88
State health officials are discouraging large gatherings and to celebrate religious holidays and spring festivities virtually instead.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
