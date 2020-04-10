Gov. Stitt Says Oklahoma Prepared For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA - Governor Kevin Stitt said Friday that there is a positive trend with the coronavirus in Oklahoma: new hospitalizations are flat.
But the Governor said the state still predicts the peak isn't here, and wont be until next week at least.
OSU is officially now - the Medical Center - one of the designated overflow spots for COVID-19 patients if needed; but the trends now indicate, hospitals may be able to handle it.
Governor Stitt and his COVID-19 response team said Friday that it looks like Oklahoma will have enough ICU beds, ventilators and hospital space overall to handle up a 40% increase in patients.
If they can't, the National Guard is ready to set up additional space for non-COVID-19 patients in a field hospital type setting.
Most importantly, the Governor said anyone with symptoms should be tested, and if their doctor or hospital refuses - he wants to know about it.
"I can't be any more clear, we have the testing in the state. If you have symptoms, or have been in contact with someone with COVID 19 that's tested positive, we want you to get tested" Governor Stitt said. "We should be able to get those tests back within 24 hours - our labs are running within 5 hours, so if we get it in that day, we're probably going to get you the results the very next day."
