Governor Stitt Approves Hundreds Of Sentence Commutations Amid Pandemic
Governor Kevin Stitt announced Friday that he approved of 452 offenders have their sentences commuted in order to lower the prison population during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We’ve been working diligently with the Pardon and Parole Board to safely reduce the prison population amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a release. “In these unprecedented times, we must take action while safeguarding our Department of Corrections staff, inmate population and the public.”
Most of the offenses were related to a non-violent offense such as drug possession (349).
The release said 404 of the 452 offenders were "approved to time served" and will be released on April 16.
The Governor's office is recommending inmates to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are coming from a facility with a known case of the virus.