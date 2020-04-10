News
Local Business Specials & Discounts Directory
We're collecting links and info from local businesses to help you find limited time specials and discounts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yale Cleaners is offering reduced pricing on all uniforms for healthcare workers and first responders. They're also cleaning police officer bulletproof vests for free.
FC Tulsa is donating 50% of all profits from their 2020 City Kit and 918 T-shirt to the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund. More info here!
Hilton and American Express are donating 1 million nights of hotel rooms to people who work in the medical field. The DoubleTree by Hilton at Warren Place is taking part.
This list will be updated periodically, so check back in for more specials and discounts.