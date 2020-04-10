Coronavirus (COVID-19) Peak Expected Soon, Tulsa-Area Leaders Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa city and county leaders announced Friday they expect the peak of coronavirus (COVID-19) to be here within the next week.
Because it takes time for some infected patients to be hospitalized, the peak load on the area’s hospital system could come in early May.
Both Mayor G.T. Bynum and the health department said this means it is now more important than ever to practice physical distancing.
Bynum said their models also show that the steps they've taken so far, by closing non-essential businesses and Tulsans staying at home, is saving thousands of lives.
He said it's too early to tell when things can start reopening again and life can get back to normal, but progress is being made.
“Once we get to a point where we believe that moving forward we've passed that peak and that healthcare system can handle moving forward, the number of people that get the virus and need hospitalization, then we can start to phase back to normal life," said Bynum.
Bynum said they don't expect the coronavirus to just magically disappear in mid-May, but they want to make sure the healthcare system can handle all of the infections.
The safer at home order in Tulsa lasts until April 30th and Bynum said they'll reevaluate it at the end of the month.
He thinks they'll reopen businesses and services in phases.