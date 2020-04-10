Tulsa Public Schools Waive Testing, Grades For Remainder Of Semester
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools said they are waiving student testing and grades for the rest of the school year.
TPS said they will continue distance learning to get students ready for next school year. Students grades will reflect their work from the beginning of the year through the final day of classes, March 12th.
During a special virtual meeting Friday, school board members explained no student can get a lower grade than what their standing grade was as of March 12th. They said the waiver applies to students’ attendance, final exams, and students’ grades.
The board said any student at risk of failing a grade on March 12th will have the opportunity to complete assignments through the end of the school year to get their grade up.
They also said teachers are working with families of students who were recommended to be held back to decided what the best course of action is for their student.
The board said they hope to get more guidance from the State Department of Education about the Reading Sufficiency Act.