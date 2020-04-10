News
Owasso Strength Coach Sends Out Workouts To Keep Athletes In Shape During Period Of Social Distancing
Friday, April 10th 2020, 8:59 PM CDT
Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso's strength coach is sending out workouts for his team once a week in an effort to not lose progress during Oklahoma's coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"We put a plan together that would allow them to do something," said strength coach Jordan Johnson.
Johnson said the team competes to see who will send him back the most videos after workouts are sent out.
"We have an unbelievable group of leaders on the team, and each guy usually sends in four videos a week," Johnson said.
The coach mentioned a change in atmosphere in the weight room as well.
"Our leaders have really created a culture in the weight room, and we're in a situation now where that culture is going to be the difference," Johnson said.